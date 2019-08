Young Thug is currently on a promo run for his buzzing project So Much Fun. His sits down with Real 92.3’s Big Boy to chop it up about his versatile style, how he rose to fame, his dressing style, his relationship with Nipsey Hussle, Rich Homie Quan, Lil Wayne, why he calls himself Sex and more.

Watch the full interview below and download So Much Fun now on Apple Music/Google Play.