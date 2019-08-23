Missy Elliott surprised with her new project titled Iconology. Featuring five new records and a guest appearances by Sum1. This is her first release since 2005’s The Cookbook.

She will also be honored at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

You can stream Iconology in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.

Also watch the music video for her track “Throw It Back”.



