Ashanti teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to launch her own swimwear collection. To celebrate the collection, she delivers a new collab with Afro B aptly titled “Pretty Little Thing”. When asked about the collection she stated:

“I wanted the collection to feel like a global, exotic vacation. I wanted the pieces to stand out, and most importantly, I wanted women to feel empowered — any shape, color, size. I wanted women to feel confident and sexy,”

You can stream “Pretty Little Thing” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.

***Updated with the official video.***



