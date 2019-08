THE POOL PARTY IS HERE! Joe shares his excitement about his pool party! The guys also talk Swae Lee clapping back (11:30), Dame Dash’s comments on Jay-Z (17:38), the Amazon Rain Forest fires (53:40), is Al Green being toxic (78:54)?

Sleeper Picks Joe: Eugene Wilde – “Gotta Get You Home Tonight” Rory: Shyne – “Bonnie and Shyne” Mal: Brand Nubian – “Step To The Rear”