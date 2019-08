Big Sean will be hitting the stage at the 2019 VMAs. Before that happens he gives fans his new single titled “BEZERK” featuring A$AP Ferg & Hit-Boy. Big Sean exhibits with lyrical prowess side by side with Ferg, who follows his impromptu 15 minute cypher on Shade 45 with Chance The Rapper.

You can stream “BEZERK” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.