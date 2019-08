Wale’s new single with Jeremih titled “On Chill” recently debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. He gives fans another new record titled “BGM” which stands for “Black Girl Magic” to celebrate Women’s Equality Day (August 26th). Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting the right to vote to women.

You can stream “BGM” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.