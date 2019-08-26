Post Malone Announces New Album Release Date

Post Malone’s “Goodbyes” with Young Thug still sits in the top of the Billboard Hot 100. He took to his social media to reveal the title and the official release date for his highly anticipated third studio album

Post’s third album was tentatively titled Runaway but he revealed today the official title is now Hollywood’s Bleeding and it will hit stores on September 6th.

His Runaway tour kicks off September 14 in Tacoma, WA.

Check out the official announcement below.

sept 6:)) — Posty (@PostMalone) August 26, 2019