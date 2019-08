The MTV’s Video Music Awards took place last night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Missy Elliott was honored with the Vanguard Award, which was presented by Cardi B. The night featured many performances including Missy Elliott, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Lil Nas X, Queen Latifah, Fetty Wap, Naughty By Nature, H.E.R., Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and Normani.

Check out all the performances below.