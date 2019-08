Nas continues to push his new project The Lost Tapes 2. He returns with the official video for his latest single “No Bad Energy”. Produced by Swizz Beatz & araabMUZIK.

Nas is currently on the Royalty tour with Mary J. Blige and also revealed that parts 3 & 4 of Lost Tapes is on the way.

Watch the “No Bad Energy” video below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.