In this episode:
N.O.R.E & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. On this episode the *cough, cough, cough* Smoke Champs sit down and burn up with Berner! Listen as he talks about his hempire, giving us gems about how he grew his Cookies brand. Berner also shares the story of how he fell in love with cannabis, the power of being an independent artist and releasing over 30 albums. Berner also shares stories of working with the legend Cam’ron, along with Wiz Khalifa and Drink Champs alumni, Curren$y. Berner also gets personal and shares his trap stories and much much more!
DRINK CHAMPS EXCLUSIVE – In this episode listen to “ENERGY” the new song by N.O.R.E. (produced by Hazardis Soundz)