Spotify Releases ‘Most Streamed Songs of The Summer’ List

As the Summer ends, streaming service leader Spotify releases its official list of songs that were streamed the most globally and in the U.S. on their platform. At the top of the global list, surprisingly was Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s hit single “Señorita” with more than 565 million streams since June. For the top streamed song of the Summer in the US, as Lil Tecca’s “Ransom” takes the titled. check out the full list below.

Most streamed songs of the summer globally (from June 1 – August 20th, 2019):

“Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

“I Don’t Care (with Justin Bieber)” – Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Old Town Road – Remix” – Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X

“Callaita” – Bad Bunny, Tainy

“Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)” – Ed Sheeran, Khalid

“Otro Trago” – Darell, Sech

“Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi

“Goodbyes (Feat. Young Thug)” – Post Malone, Young Thug

“Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Post Malone, Swae Lee

“Ransom” – Lil Tecca

“Soltera – Remix” – Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Lunay

“If I Can’t Have You” – Shawn Mendes

“Money In The Grave (Drake ft. Rick Ross)” – Drake, Rick Ross

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee, Snow

“Piece Of Your Heart” – Goodboys, MEDUZA

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Never Really Over” – Katy Perry

“Loco Contigo” (feat. J. Balvin & Tyga) – DJ Snake, J Balvin, Tyga

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

Most streamed songs of the summer in the U.S. (from June 1 – August 20th, 2019)

“Ransom” – Lil Tecca

“Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Money In The Grave (Drake ft. Rick Ross)” – Drake, Rick Ross

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

“Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Post Malone, Swae Lee

“Old Town Road – Remix” – Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X

“The London (feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott)” – J. Cole, Travis Scott, Young Thug

“Suge” – DaBaby

“Goodbyes (Feat. Young Thug)” – Post Malone, Young Thug

“I Don’t Care (with Justin Bieber)” – Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber

“No Guidance (feat. Drake)” – Chris Brown, Drake

“Pop Out (feat. Lil Tjay)” – Lil Tjay, Polo G

“EARFQUAKE” – Tyler, The Creator

“Talk” – Khalid

“Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)” – Ed Sheeran, Khalid

“You Need To Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

“MIDDLE CHILD” – J. Cole

“If I Can’t Have You” – Shawn Mendes