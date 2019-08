In this episode:

The guys give their recap of the pool party (10:00). The recap boyz also discuss the VMA’s (37:30), Joe responds to a few people (59:18), new music (63:29), Big Sean’s Funk Flex freestyle (84:25),their thoughts on Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up special (102:15) and the return of Power (141:44).

Sleeper Picks Joe: Snoh Aalegra – “Love Like That” Rory: Gavin Turek – “2AM” Mal: Dame D.O.L.L.A. – “Money Ball” Parks: BROCKHAMPTON – “VICTOR ROBERTS”