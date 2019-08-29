Kim Kardashian Shares Tracklist & Release Date for Kanye West Album ‘Jesus is King'

Kim Kardashian is dropping a huge hint that a new album is on the way. On Twitter, she shared the tracklist of an upcoming album titled Jesus is King. Presumably the new Kanye West album that was tentatively titled Yandi.

The new title is updoubtly inspired by his success of Kanye’s Sunday Service series in Calabasas and select cities across country. Most recently in Dayton, OH.

In the photo the release date is September 27th and features twelve songs one of which is the already performed “Water” debuted during ‘Ye’s Coachella Sunday Service set earlier this year.

Check out the official announcement below and stay tuned for more information on Jesus is King as its revealed.