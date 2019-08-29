Pusha-T just released his new single “Sociopath” featuring Kash Doll. He doubles down with another new record titled “Coming Home” featuring Lauryn Hill, which pays homage to the homies locked up and black empowerment.

Pusha also revealed to Ebro on Beats 1 that he’s working on a new album fully produced by Kanye West again.

You can stream “Coming Home” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.