Pusha-T just released his new single “Sociopath” featuring Kash Doll. He doubles down with another new record titled “Coming Home” featuring Lauryn Hill, which pays homage to the homies locked up and black empowerment.
Pusha also revealed to Ebro on Beats 1 that he’s working on a new album fully produced by Kanye West again.
You can stream “Coming Home” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.
Chopped it up with @oldmanebro about everything especially #ComingHome with @MsLaurynHill catch it on @Beats1 at 3pm EST on @AppleMusic https://t.co/gEMlItAQjq pic.twitter.com/BsZKqIjlIW
— King Push (@PUSHA_T) August 28, 2019