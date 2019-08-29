After dropping his new album So Much Fun, which hit number 1 on Billboard, surprisingly his first number 1 album, Young Thug sits down with Elliott Wilson for TIDAL’s CRWN series. Held at the 40/40 club in New York which was attended by fans who RSVPed and also special guest Gunna, Meek Mill, Maino and Jay-Z. Thugga had this to say about his new album:

“I don’t care for numbers, I only care for craft. I don’t pay attention to them. What made me care about the numbers this time is to show all the people that’s coming up.”

Watch his full interview below. He already announced his next album, which will be titled Punk.