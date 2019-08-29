Young M.A. - Herstory in the Making (Tracklist / Release Date)

Young M.A. released her Herstory EP back in 2017. She is now gearing up to release her debut album Herstory in the Making soon. She took to her social media to reveal the official release date, which will be September 27th through her imprint M.A Music. The release date is special to her because it marks the 10th anniversary of her brother’s death. She spoke about the significance stating:

“There isn’t a single day that I don’t think about my brother. He continues to motivate me; inspire me & this project will forever be dedicated to his legacy.”

She added about the project

“You’re gonna get the truth. You’re gonna get the cocky joints, the slick talk joints where I talk my talk, but then I’m gonna get personal. Real personal. That’s why this album is called Herstory In The Making,’ because it’s about all sides of me.”

Herstory in the Making will feature 21 new songs and production by Zaytoven, Mike Zombie, Amadeus, NY Bangers & more.

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. No Mercy (intro) – produced by Kofi Black

2. Da Come Up – produced by Tone Bird

3. BIG – produced by Mike Zombie

4. Kold World – produced by Zaytoven

5. PettyWap – produced by Antwan “Amadeus” Thompson, Anthony “Bruce Leroy” Barfield & Orrin ” Dr. O” Wilson of Velocity Music for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

6. The Lyfestyle – produced by NY Bangers

7. Smoove Kriminal – produced by Antwan “Amadeus” Thompson for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

8. Stubborn Ass – produced by Hagler & Jordan Lewis

9. RNID – produced by Antwan “Amadeus” Thompson for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

10. She Like I’m Like – produced by Antwan “Amadeus” Thompson, Anthony “Bruce Leroy” Barfield & Orrin ” Dr. O” Wilson of Velocity Music for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

11. Numb – produced by Antwan “Amadeus” Thompson for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

12. Bipolar – produced by OZ & Syksense

13. Bleed – produced by NY Bangers

14. No Love feat. Young M.A – produced by NY Bangers

15. Car Confessions – produced by Amadeus & Buda & Grandz

16. Foreign – produced by NY Bangers

17. NNAN (feat. Relle Bey & Max YB) – produced by Amadeus

18. My Hitta – produced by Antwan “Amadeus” Thompson for Platinum Boy Music Inc.

19. Sober Thoughts (feat. Max YB) – produced by NY Bangers

20. Crime Poetry (outro) – produced by NY Bangers

21. PettyWap 2 (bonus) – produced by NY Bangers