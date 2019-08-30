Joell Ortiz returns after dropping the video for his track “Before Hip Hop” with his full project Monday. Featuring twelve new songs and guest appearances by Big K.R.I.T. and Blakk Soul. He had this to say about the titled

“I’m back to work. Monday is the start of the week. The grind. Working people normally dread Mondays. Not me though; I embrace them! Feels like another opportunity. Another chance. The beginning of what’s ahead. On Monday I talk about life. Old me, new me, and the guy that next Monday may introduce to you all.”

You can stream Monday below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.