Here’s the new project from The Alchemist titled Yacht Rock 2. Featuring twelve new records and guest appearances by Benny The Butcher, Conway, Westside Gunn, Action Bronson, Big Body Bes, Meyhem Lauren, Roc Marciano, Willie The Kid, and more.

You can stream Yacht Rock 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.