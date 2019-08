Houston’s mayor declared August 30th as Bun B Day in the city, Bun B decides to celebrate with a new EP titled Bun B Day. Featuring 5 new songs and guest appearances by Big K.R.I.T., Maxo Kream, Young Dolph, Yella Beezy and more.

