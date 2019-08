1017 Eskimo’s Yung Mal is normally rocking with his partner Lil Quill but now he drops off his debut solo project titled Iceburg. Featuring fifteen new songs and guest appearances by Gucci Mane, Gunna, Pi’erre Bourne, Lil GotIt, King Von, and Lil Quill.

You can stream Iceburg in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.