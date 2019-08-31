In this episode:

The guys were joined by NBA superstar Damian Lillard. Dame came through to discuss his latest project, his thoughts on the next NBA season and the meaning behind his series ending playoff wave to Russell Westbrook (89:00). The guys also cover Pusha T and Lauryn Hill’s new song (17:23), Royce vs Lord Jamar (44:30) and much more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Arrested Development – “People Everyday” Rory: Obie Trice – “The Set Up” Mal: Tupac – “Never Had A Friend Like Me” Parks: Ghostface – “Motherless Child”