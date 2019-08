Justine Skye gives fans her latest project titled, Bare With Me. Featuring six new tracks and no guest appearances. She told High Snobiety about the project:

“I feel like 2019 is the setup year. After this project, a lot of questions that people had about me will be answered. People will be able to really see the direction that I’m trying to go in.”

You can stream Bare With Me in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.