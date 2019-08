Post Malone will be releasing his new album Hollywood’s Burning on September 6th. Following the release of his new single “Circles” earlier this week, Posty decides to reveal the guest appearances on his highly anticipated project. Hollywood’s Burning will feature collaborations with Future, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, SZA, Young Thug, DaBaby, Ozzy Osbourne & more. Check out the full list of features below.

View this post on Instagram Hollywood’s Bleeding 9/6:) A post shared by @ postmalone on Aug 30, 2019 at 3:25pm PDT