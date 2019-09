Hoodcelebrityy liberates her bouncy new single titled “Bum Pon It”. Off of her upcoming Inna Real Life EP. Here’s what she had to say about the record:

“’Bum Pon It’ is a vibe. It’s fun, it feels good. When you hear ‘Bum Pon It’ you can’t help but to keep that ass bouncing!”

Stream “Bum Pon It” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.