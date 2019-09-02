Pro Era’s Aaron Rose links up with his Pro Era compadres Joey Bada$$ and Chuck Strangers for his new single “FTW”. Produced by Power Pleasant. He spoke with Complex about the record stating:

“The lyrics symbolize that feeling of reaching your goals that you’ve set for yourself to succeed. Hitting your target and then some. In a braggadocios way, we’re letting the world know how it feels to win in our shoes. Actually getting the chance to enjoy the fruits of our hard labor and always progressing to reach higher tiers in the process.”

You can stream “FTW” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.