Last year, Netflix announced a new Hip-Hop competition show with Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. serving as the judges titled Rhythm & Flow. There were many questions surrounding the series and the format but now they answer those questions with the first trailer.

The three will be searching for “the next hip hop sensation”. The 10-episode series premieres October 9th. New episodes will come out each Wednesday for three weeks following the premiere.

Rhythm & Flow is set up with the first four episodes showcasing the audition process. Episodes 5-7 will feature “Cyphers, Rap Battles & Music Videos” dropping on October 16th and episodes 8-10, titled “Samples, Collaborations & Finale” will be released on October 23rd.

Watch the official trailer below.