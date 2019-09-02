

DaBaby recently announced he will be releasing a new album titled Kirk soon. This past weekend, he sat down with Charlie Sloth on his Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music and gave a few more details. Without giving the exact date her told Charlie,

“Exclusive for Charlie…three to four weeks. On God, Charlie, three to four weeks.”

He also revealed that all three Migos and Chance The Rapper will be featured on his album, adding..

“I got a song with all three members of the Migos, I got something with Chance The Rapper and somebody else on the song.”

Stay tuned for more information on Kirk as it’s reveal and check out the clip below.