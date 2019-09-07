In this episode:

Shortly after sitting down with the JBP, Nicki Minaj announces her retirement. The guys reflect on her career and predicts whats next for Nicki (13:55). They also discuss Lloyd Banks (36:30), importance of the ending and beginning of rap verses (62:20), Kevin Hart’s car accident recap (70:25), Joe follows Gary Vee (91:34), Micheal B. Jordan’s new movie (101:00), and an update on Mac Miller’s case (111:00)

Sleeper Picks Rory: Lloyd Banks – “Lamborghini Lloyd” Joe: Shyheim – “On and On” Mal: Wiz Khalifa – “The Bluff”