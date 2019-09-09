Chicago’s Supa Bwe gives fans a new self-produced record titled “Animal (In My Dreams Freestyle)”. Off of his upcoming album Jaguar, which hits stores on October 4th. When asked about the title of his upcoming album he stated:

“As a black American male, I’m seen as a literal super predator, A threat that deserves neither empathy or compassion…The ‘grind’ never ends when you’re ‘hunting’ success while avoiding detection from those hunting you. Life is a series of moments, and the good ones are earned. I’ll dwell in my jungle, grinding until my teeth fall out, because I’m a fucking Jaguar and that’s what Jaguars do. We eat.”

You can stream “Animal (In My Dreams Freestyle)” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.