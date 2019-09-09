Post Malone Reveals ‘Posty Fest 2019’ Lineup

With his new album Hollywood’s Bleeding set to move 450k units first week, Post Malone has revealed the lineup for his second annual Posty Fest.

Posty Fest will takes place on November 2nd at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and will be headlined by Pharrell Williams, Meek Mill and Rae Sremmurd and also feature performances by Jaden Smith, Doja Cat, Dominic Fike, Beach Fossils, Yella Breezy, Saint Jhn & more.

Tickets for general public go on sale starting Saturday September 14th at 10 a.m.. Citi cardmember presale starts Tuesday September 10th at 10 a.m.

Check out the full lineup below.