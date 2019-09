Casanova has been building a buzz with his #SoBrooklynChallenge on Instagram. Now he premieres the official video for his popular Fabolous-assisted new single “So Brooklyn”. Directed by Rock Davis and featuring cameos by Maino, Flipp Dinero, Papoose and more. Off of his upcoming album Behind These Scars.

Watch the clip below and download “So Brooklyn” now on Apple Music/Google Play.