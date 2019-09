Mulatto is back at and gives fans the visuals for her XL & Chase Millie-produced record “Longway”. Directed by Sean Kelley. Off of her project Big Latto.

Her Big Latto Tour kicks off on September 18th in Dallas, TX and pick up tickets now on BigLattoTour.com.

Watch the “Longway” video below and download Big Latto now on Apple Music/Google Play.