Usher teams up with South African DJ, Black Coffee for a new collab titled “LaLaLa”. The collab has been rumored since New York’s Global Citizen Festival in 2018 and now it’s finally released. Black Coffee took to Instagram to celebrate the collab:

The first few hours of support for my latest release “LaLaLa” with @usher have been amazing…thank you ❤🙏🏿

You can stream “LaLaLa” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.