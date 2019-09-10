OVO Sound Announces ‘TOP BOY’ Soundtrack

Drake will serve as executive producer of the new season of Netflix’s UK series, TOP BOY. He recently gave a heartfelt speech at the UK premiere and now his label OVO Sound announce the official soundtrack

The soundtrack will be release on September 13th, the same day TOP BOY’s new season premieres on Netflix same day. and will feature new music from Drake, PARTYNEXDOOR, Majid Jordan, Roy Woods, dvsn and Baka Not Nice.

Check out the official announcement below.