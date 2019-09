After hitting up Hot 97’s Ebro in The Morning show yesterday, 50 Cent sits down with Charlamagne, DJ Envy and Angela Yee on The Breakfast Club to chop it up about having 9 TV shows in the works at Starz, BET and ABC, social media, why he changed the Power intro, not being intro drinking and smoking, apologizing to Moneybagg Yo, Jay-Z’s NFL deal, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and more.

Watch the full interview below