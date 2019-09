Rory and Mal recap their weekend in Boston at Dusse Palooza. The guys also discuss the Tekashi 6ix9ine case and debate what’s next for him (17:55). Murda Mook got into a fight over the weekend (35:22), a Swae Lee update (52:23), Chance the Rapper pushes his tour back (66:24), Post Malone’s new album (85:15) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Post Malone – “Die For Me” Rory: Yeek – “Fatigued” Mal: The Opioid Era – “Bird in Hand” Parks: Ras Kass – “Street Superstars”