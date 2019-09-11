Home New Music New Music: Coltrane ft. Benny The Butcher & ElCamino – Gucci Scales New Music New Music: Coltrane ft. Benny The Butcher & ElCamino – Gucci Scales By cyclone - September 11, 2019 0 L.A.’s Coltrane calls on Benny & ElCamino for a new record titled “Gucci Scales”, you can download now on BandCamp. <a href="http://coltranetheone.bandcamp.com/album/gucci-scales-single">GUCCI SCALES [Single] by Benny the Butcher, Elcamino, Coltrane</a> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Skyzoo & Pete Rock ft. Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, BENNY THE BUTCHER & Elzhi – Eastern Conference All-Stars New Music: Conway The Machine Ft. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn – Tito’s Back Music Video: Benny the Butcher – Took the Money to the Plug’s House Video: Conway, Benny the Butcher & RickHyde – LA Leakers Freestyle Video: Benny The Butcher Breaks Down The Lyrics For ’18 Wheeler’ EP Stream: Benny – The Plugs I Met