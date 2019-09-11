JPEGMAFIA’s new project All My Heroes Are Cornballs hits stores September 13th. He let James Blake hear his latest release “Beta Male Strategies” and the UK singer commented:

“the compression or something brings the other elements in and whole thing just breathes in this really organic way.”

JPEG also spoke about the record and his upcoming album on Instagram:

3 DAYZ LEFF. STREAM BETA MALE STRATEGIES NOW AND RELEASE YOUR INHIBITIONS FEEL THE RAIN ON YOUR SKIN. NO ONE ELSE CAN DO IT FOR U U KNOW?



You can stream “Beta Male Strategies” below.