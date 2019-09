After delaying his tour until 2020. Chance the Rapper made his way to the The Ellen DeGeneres Show during his visit he sat down with Ellen to talk about the birth of his second daughter, his charity work, setting Spotify records, Coloring Book, and more Then he hit the stage along with Smino to perform their collab “Eternal”. Off of his new album The Big Day.

Watch the interview and performance below and download The Big Day now on Apple Music/Google Play.