Conway The Machine will be releasing his Shady Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes soon. Before that happens, he gives fans a new EP titled Look What I Became. Featuring nine new songs and guest appearances by Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Alchemist, Jim Jones, Dave East, Daringer, Statik Selektah, Elcamino, Rick Hyde and more

