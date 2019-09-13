Here is the latest release from Jhené Aiko titled “Trigger Protection Mantra”. She had this ti say about the release:

“The chord is inverted and thus rooted at the solar plexus- the energy center of personal power, strength of will, courage, spontaneous expression, mental body- deep grounded E is rooting these qualities.

This key of A minor will support intuition, wisdom, perception, clairvoyance, inspiration, visioning. The tuning is minus making it 432Hz. Earth connecting, resonant- it is a pure tone mathematically connected to the universe. It imparts healing harmonics and is easily absorbed by the human system. Remember that the alchemy is just as important if not more important than the note itself. The energetic of the alchemy is what is amplified, becomes quantum and together with Jhene’s voice and her words or vowels, this is where incredible power lies.“

Watch the "Trigger Protection Mantra" video below


