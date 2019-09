Its been a year on Spotify and the guys reflect on the milestone (18:18). Joe also looks for the guidelines to being a ‘trick’ (27:10). Also Mal opens up about being jaded (40:10), the BET Hip Hop awards (100:40) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Nas – “Just A Moment” Rory: Sheek Louch – “Kiss Your A** Goodbye” Mal: Mobb Deep – “Still Shining” Parks: Half a Mill – “Quiet Money”