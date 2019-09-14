LNDN DRGS will be releasing a new compilation titled Affiliated on September 27th. Members Jay Worthy and Sean House link up with Problem to shoot the official video for the first single, “All About U”. Directed by Dukevisions.
Watch the clip below and download “All About U” now on Apple Music/Google Play.
@lndn_drgs presents AFFILIATED The compilation . Dropping sept 27 Featuring : @larryjunetfm @bgperico @brickflair @krayzie_bone @meyhemlauren @problem354 @iamsu @im.t.f @caseyveggies @whoisconway Bonus songs by @therealmacmall @soopaflydpgc @yghootie @fastlane_figg @mr.mashing All songs by LNDN DRGS featuring various artists . Paying homage to the lost art of the compilation Artwork by @gallery_provence