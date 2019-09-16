Kembe X follows his track “Off the Leash” with the official video for his new single “Voices”. His new album I Was Depressed Until I Made This is set to his stores on October 11th. He spoke to Complex about the record stating:

“With “Voices” I wanted to make a song that feel light-hearted, but actually touches on something real and personal. It’s the backbone of the project in a way.”

Watch the “Voices” video below and also check out the official artwork and tracklist for I Was Depressed Until I Made This.



01. “Anyway”

02. “859”

03. “Lftff”

04. “Body Language”

05. “Roblox”

06. “Scoreboard”

07. “Voices”

08. “Killscope“

09. “Limb”

10. “Commas”

11. “Move Around”

12. “Spotlight”

13. “Still Calling”