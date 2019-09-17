Danny Brown will be releasing his new album uknowhatimsayin¿ on October 4th and it will be executive produced by the legendary rapper/producer Q-Tip. He follows the first release “Dirty Laundry” with the second release “Best Life”. He told Zane Lowe:

“It was the less stressed I’ve been making an album ever — I swear I can’t really take too much credit it’s all on him! I just had to concentrate on the raps. He is a person that super-taught me how to pay attention to detail more. For me, I used to make music almost like trying to catch lighting in a bottle almost. I would write a lot of songs and whatever sticks sticks. But with him… he can MAKE it work. You got a glimmer of hope in there in some type of way. I guess just learning more of the post more so. Before it was just me just going off the wall, you know?”

You can stream “Best Life” below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.