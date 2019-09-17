

Following his Human EP a few months back, Stalley is back at with another new record titled “All So New”. Produced by produced by Jansport J. He spoke about the record stating:

“With this music it’s more spiritual – it’s my story. I’ve been getting closer to my fans lately, so I really wanted to let them in and have them be a part of my growth and transition into independence. By being independent and having total control of my career, I now have the freedom to create freely and bare my whole self to my true supporters.”

Stalley will also be hitting the road on his The Head Trip tour, which kicks off on November 7th in Chicago, IL.

You can stream “All So New” below.