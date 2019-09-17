ScHoolboy Q released his fifth album CrasH Talk earlier this year. He decides now to announce his Crash Tour.
The US leg with special guest Nav kicks off November 4th in Houston, TX and runs through December 4th in Los Angeles.
He will also be going overseas alongside Jay Rock, starting January 24th in Dublin and running through February 22nd in Moscow.
Check out the full list of cities and dates below.
