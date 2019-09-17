2 Chainz dropped his album Rap Or Go To The League back in March and it looks like he’s ready to give fans another dose from the self proclaimed drip god. During his birthday party celebration in Atlanta over the weekend, which also fell on the week of the Revolt Summit, 2 Chainz with DJ Khaled and Diddy in the venue announced that he will be releasing a new album soon loaded with features from upcoming artists. After the announcement, he debuted a new song titled “Shootout”.

Watch the clip below.