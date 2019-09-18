In this episode:

After a slow news output last week, the guys return this week with plenty to cover starting with Tekashi 6ix9ine’s statements (31:50). Kanye West and Wale announce their album release dates (76:05), Meg thee Stallion signs a deal with Roc Nation (111:07), Shaun King vs DeRay McKesson (121:30), Kevin Hart’s recent drama (132:00) and Mal DM’s Kash Doll (160:15).

Sleeper Picks Joe: J. Howell – “Talk” Rory: Christian Kuria – “Bitter Pill” Mal: Dough Networks & Dirty Diggs (feat. Ricky Hyde) – “Level Up Parks: Th1rt3en – “Palindrome”

