Mayer Harthorne and Jake One aka Tuxedo continue to push their third album with the new video for “Toast 2 Us” featuring Benny Sings. In the Ross Harris-directed visual, they recreate classic album covers including Run-DMC’s King of Rock, Outkast’s Stankonia, Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here, Elvis Costello’s This Year’s Model, Public Enemy’s It Takes A Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, and more. They spoke with Complex about the visuals stating

““Toast 2 Us” is the first slow jam we’ve released as a single so we wanted to do something different for the visual. Re-enacting a bunch of classic album covers seemed like a good idea. Benny Sings shot his scene in a Super 8 equivalent pool in Amsterdam.”

Watch the video below and download Tuxedo III on Apple Music/Google Play.

